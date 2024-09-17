Hurricane birding after Francine; Musaica Chamber Ensemble enters 19th season; New ULL program helps athletes with NIL opportunities

When a storm blows in, it doesn’t just impact people — it can also throw birds off course or drive them farther inland. Hurricane Francine presented an opportunity to see rare species in unexpected places. WWNO’s Aubri Juhasz takes us birding in the days after the storm.

In June 2021, the NCAA implemented an interim policy to allow college athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness. But not every student athlete has the resources, connections and social media fluency to take advantage of those opportunities.Recently, Dr. Bryan Maggard, vice president for intercollegiate athletics at the University of Louisiana Lafayette launched a new collective to help students navigate NIL opportunities. He spoke with Managing Producer Alana Schreiber about his new organization, “Krewe Allons.”

Chamber music masterpieces that have been missed or forgotten will be back in the spotlight during the Musaica Chamber Ensemble ’s 19th season. . Musaica president and violist Bruce Owen gives us a sneak peek of their latest season, “Hidden Treasures.”

