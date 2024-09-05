Life-saving drug to become controlled substance; why these La. Republicans are not supporting Trump; remembering Sybil Morial

Today, people across New Orleans and all of Louisiana are remembering Sybil Morial, who died this week at 91. While often remembered as the wife of New Orleans’ first Black mayor, Dutch Morial, and mother to two-term mayor, Marc Morial, she was also a civil rights icon in her own right.

The Times Picayune/The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us about Morial’s role in fighting discrimination at universities, advocating for voter registration, and her family’s history in the New Orleans area.

Misoprostol is a life-saving drug, often used to stop postpartum hemorrhaging. But last May, Gov. Jeff Landry signed legislation to reclassify the drug as a “controlled and dangerous substance.” On Oct. 1t, the law will take effect.The Louisiana Illuminator’s Lorena O’Neil tells us why doctors and pharmacists are concerned as they look for new ways to treat hemorrhages without breaking the law.

While Louisiana’s electoral votes have gone to the Republican presidential candidate in every election since 2000, not every Republican in the state always votes on party lines – at least not anymore. The organization, Republican Voters Against Trump represents GOP party supporters from across the country who have vowed not to cast ballots for Trump in November’s elections.

Stan Foster of Covington and Eric Brownfield of Denham Springs, are members of the organization. They tell us why they are not backing Trump this time around – and why they’re going public with their decision.

