Summer surge in COVID cases; Louisiana well-being report; the push to give St. John’s west bank landmark status

It feels like everyone knows someone who has come down with COVID this summer. And according to health officials, we’re experiencing a summer surge.

Louisiana infectious disease epidemiologist and associate professor emerita at Tulane University Dr. Susan Hassig tells us why time spent indoors avoiding the heat has led to an uptick in cases. She also explains why doctors and researchers are now looking at the virus’ activity in wastewater – rather than relying on reported tests – to track the disease.

The nonpartisan, public policy organization Council for A Better Louisiana recently released its latest Louisiana Fact Book. It’s a list of 35 indicators over five key areas, used to measure the state’s overall well-being.

CABL CEO and President Barry Erwin joins us for more on these findings, and explains why areas like education look promising, while infrastructure health, and the environment are trending downward.

Much of the 85-mile stretch of the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge to New Orleans has grown heavily industrialized over the past century. But in the west bank of St. John the Baptist Parish has remained largely untouched.

Over the past year, the National Park Service has been studying the area to see if it could become the country’s next National Historic Landmark District. The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker tells us about the federal agency’s recently released draft study on the area’s potential.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

