Summer Lyric Theatre closes season with ‘Pippin’; Canadian festival brings Acadian diaspora together; White Linen Night returns

The Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University closes its season with Pippin. Director and choreographer Diane Lala and actress Chase Kamata give us all the details behind the production of this timeless rock musical.

Beginning on Aug. 10, the 2024 Congrès Mundian Acadien will celebrate Acadian diaspora and history. Held in Nova Scotia, this event is not only a time to honor Acadian culture but also to serve as a reunion, inviting Cajun guests from across the globe to return to their roots.

Vaughne Madden, executive director of the event, and Justin Lemoine, executive director of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area – one of the groups attending – tell us more about Louisiana’s involvement in this Canadian festival.

White Linen Night, the annual August stroll through New Orleans’ art galleries returns this weekend. This year, the event is turning 30.

President of the New Orleans Arts District Association Leslie-Claire Spillman tells us more about all the art lined up for this year’s event.

