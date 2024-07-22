Biden drops out; new laws restrict photo sharing; how to get involved with coastal restoration projects

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced that he will not seek re-election. This comes after weeks of calls for him to step down amid concerns about his age after a poor debate performance and concerns over his age. Shortly after his announcement, he endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace joins us for more on what this means for Louisiana and the nation.

Next month, three new laws go into effect, tightening restrictions on certain types of photo sharing. The bills signed into law during Louisiana’s 2024 legislative session change the definition of what the state considers an illegal “nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.”

State Representative Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey, tells us more about these bills and how they support his goals to protect the privacy of his constituents.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana is well known for their slew of projects that help to revitalize the local environment. Between recycling oyster shells, restoring native plants and providing leadership opportunities for youth, there’s no shortage of ways to get involved.

James Karst, director of communications and marketing for CRCL, tells us more about their summer volunteer opportunities.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!