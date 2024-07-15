How three Louisianans wound up playing baseball in Saskatoon; Baton Rouge filmmakers debut musical drama at PBS Short Films Festival

July 15, marks the start of the PBS Short Film Festival. The festival is designed to increase the visibility of independent films, and for the 11th straight year in a row, a film nominated by Louisiana Public Broadcasting has made the list. This year's film, The Ballad of Rose Mae, is a musical drama by Baton Rouge filmmakers Gray Fagan and Bailey Wax. They join us now for more on their filmmaking journey and partnership that began in a high school acting class.

If you’re a Louisianan spending time in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, you might be surprised to find someone familiar with where you grew up. At least that was the case for three players on the Saskatoon Berries of the Western Canadian baseball league when they discovered they’re all from the Bayou State.

Ethan Menard of Opelousas, Dominic Archila of Houma, and Bailyn Sorensen of Rayville not only all call Louisiana home, but they all play the same position: catcher. They join us from Canada to tell us more about bringing a taste of Louisiana to Saskatoon.

