Documentary highlights Black female motorcycle crew; Cubs the Poet launches first national tour

New York’s Tribeca FIlm Festival saw the debut of The Solace of Sisterhood this past weekend. It’s a new documentary about an all-female motorcycle crew from New Orleans. The film shines a spotlight on the riders, known as the Caramel Curves, as they defy societal expectations, chase adventure and embrace personal freedom.

For more on this film and the story behind this organization of riders, we spoke with one of the Caramel Curves co-founders, Shanika “Tru” Beatty and one of the film’s directors, Geneva Peschka.

Courtesy of The Solace of Sisterhood. A member of the Caramel Curves shows off her bike in New Orleans, La.

In New Orleans, art isn’t a hobby. It’s a lifestyle. Christian Davenport, better known by his stage name, Cubs the Poet, really embodies this idea.

Cubs started out as a street poet, writing poems for passersby on his antique typewriter. Over the years, he’s worked with major brands like Hennessy, given TED Talks, and even had a special Port Orleans Brewing Company lager called “A Love Poem To… Black People” that raised money for Black artists in New Orleans. He also served as the first poet laureate of Baton Rouge.

Now, he’s taking his show on the road, with a tour called “Free Therapy.” And he’ll perform a special Juneteenth show at the Fillmore New Orleans on June 19 to kick off the tour.

Cubs sat down with the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins to talk about his approach to poetry.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

