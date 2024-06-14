How AI is changing cancer care; former LSU beach volleyball players prep for Paris Olympics

Two and a half years after Hurricane Ida, Terrebonne Parish is still recovering. The population has declined. But in May, one bayou community celebrated its future while honoring some of the loss felt over the past two decades. Halle Parker, Coastal Desk reporter, attended the event.

Artificial Intelligence seems to be permeating into everything, from art to Google searches.

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge is among a small number of cancer treatment facilities around the world that have begun using AI to help treat cancer.

Sotirios Stathakis, chief of physics, joins the show to help us learn about just how AI can do that.

Louisiana has a long history of bringing its athletes to the Olympics. Shaquille O’Neal, Evelyn Ashford, and this year, LSU track star Sha’carri Richardson is set to make her long-delayed debut on the track.

Two former LSU beach volleyball stars are also set to take the court this summer. Back in March, teammates Kristin Nuss and Taryn Kloth punched their joint ticket to the 2024 Olympic games.

They join us now for more to discuss the accomplishment.

