Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

How AI is changing cancer care; former LSU beach volleyball players prep for Paris Olympics

By Adam Vos
Published June 14, 2024 at 3:47 PM CDT
Taryn Kloth (left) and Kristin Nuss competing for LSU Beach Volleyball.
Chris Parent/Chris Parent
/
Chris Parent
Taryn Kloth (left) and Kristin Nuss competing for LSU Beach Volleyball.

Two and a half years after Hurricane Ida, Terrebonne Parish is still recovering. The population has declined. But in May, one bayou community celebrated its future while honoring some of the loss felt over the past two decades. Halle Parker, Coastal Desk reporter, attended the event.

Artificial Intelligence seems to be permeating into everything, from art to Google searches.

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge is among a small number of cancer treatment facilities around the world that have begun using AI to help treat cancer.

Sotirios Stathakis, chief of physics, joins the show to help us learn about just how AI can do that.

Louisiana has a long history of bringing its athletes to the Olympics. Shaquille O’Neal, Evelyn Ashford, and this year, LSU track star Sha’carri Richardson is set to make her long-delayed debut on the track.

Two former LSU beach volleyball stars are also set to take the court this summer. Back in March, teammates Kristin Nuss and Taryn Kloth punched their joint ticket to the 2024 Olympic games.

They join us now for more to discuss the accomplishment.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
