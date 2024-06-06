Houma hosts first annual Gospel Fest; Louisiana could see another record hot summer

It’s Thursday, and it’s time for The Week in Politics. Joining us is Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for the Times Picayune/The Advocate.

This week, we recap the biggest pieces of legislation passed during the latest legislative session. Lawmakers limited access to abortion medications, gave the governor’s office more power and rewrote rules regulating the insurance industry, among other big changes.

Houma will host its first annual summer Gospel Fest on June 8. The event will be run by the New Zion Baptist Church and feature choirs from around Terrebonne Parish and other parts of the state. Proceeds of this event will help fund a new computer literacy program in Houma’s east side.

For more on this upcoming festival we are joined by Travion Smith, Chairman of the Leadership Committee for New Zion Baptist Church.

Louisiana saw its hottest summer on record last year. And forecasts are predicting this summer could be another scorcher. The trend poses health risks to people living in southern Louisiana, but there are ways to prepare.

To discuss the outlook for heat, we’re going to check in now with Jay Grymes, interim state climatologist for Louisiana and chief meteorologist at WAFB in Baton Rouge.

