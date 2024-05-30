La. advances education savings accounts for parents; state officials talk hurricane preparations

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist of the Times Picayune/The Advocate.

We’ll get the latest on the effort to hold a constitutional convention this summer, as well as the status of a few other pieces of legislation.

Louisiana is getting very close to becoming the latest Republican-led state to approve education savings accounts, more commonly known as ESAs. The accounts give parents tax dollars to spend on private school tuition and other expenses.

It’s Gov. Jeff Landry’s signature education proposal and he’s been pushing hard for it all session. Aubri Juhasz, WWNO/WRKF education reporter, joins the show with more on where the proposal stands.

Hurricane season officially starts on June 1. We take a look at what state officials are doing ahead of a potential storm, and one local area’s efforts to make preparing for a hurricane a family affair.

We begin with Jacques Thibodeaux, director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Corey Miller, community engagement director of the Pontchartrain Conservancy, also joins the show to discuss how residents can get ready for a major storm.

