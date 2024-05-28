Northshore to host 1st pride parade; wheelchair accessible taxis; latest Poydras Corridor installation

Louisiana’s Northshore is home to roughly 264,570 people, but it’s never had a Pride parade — until now. This year, organizers are hosting the area’s first-ever parade to celebrate LGBTQ pride along Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville.

Event organizers Mel Manuel and Jeremy JF Thompson tell us about the more than 200 floats and krewes set to walk, and what it means to celebrate pride during a time when LGBTQ rights are under threat.

Taxis and rideshares are a vital part of New Orleans’ economy, but they’re not always accessible for people with disabilities. In fact, there’s only one wheelchair-accessible taxi driver in all of New Orleans.

Chelsea Brasted recently reported on this for Axios New Orleans. She joins us for more on the impacts of limited accessible transportation in the city.

Artist Matt Scobey is turning heads towards the sky with his latest installation of a towing figure at the Poydras Corridor Sculpture Exhibition, presented by The Helis Foundation. Jessie Haynes, managing director of the foundation, joins us for more on the latest works of art.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!