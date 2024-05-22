© 2024
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Public defenders weigh in on Landry’s crime policies; how communities can build climate resilience

By Adam Vos
Published May 22, 2024 at 4:22 PM CDT
Alaina Bloodworth, executive director of the Black Public Defender Association, testi
Courtesy of Black Public Defender Association
Alaina Bloodworth, executive director of the Black Public Defender Association, testifies at the State Capitol.

This year’s legislative session has been an active one when it comes to criminal justice and public safety. Gov. Jeff Landry called a special session on crime earlier this year, where legislators undid many of the state’s 2017 criminal justice reforms.

Alaina Bloodworth, executive director of the Black Public Defender Association, says public defenders are often excluded from the debate about how to lower crime rates.

The Bayou Culture Gathering is hosting a conversation about building resilience in coastal communities in Louisiana this Friday.

It’s in conjunction with the Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX), an organization that addresses community planning efforts for Louisiana communities. Jeannette Dubinin, director of resilience & adaptation for CPEX, discusses ways to help the people living along the coast adapt to higher flood risks, population shifts, a changing economy and more.

What does it mean to be “home?” Growing up, Leona Tate was made to feel like she didn’t belong. In 1960, she was one of three Black children who desegregated New Orleans schools. Her legacy continues today.

As part of WWNO/WRKF’s collaboration with NPR’s Next Gen Radio, Tate shares her thoughts on the meaning of home.

Her story was produced by Samantha Jackson, a rising senior at Xavier University of Louisiana.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:00 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
