How LNG expansion impacts communities from the Gulf South to Japan

By Ryan Vasquez
Published May 10, 2024 at 12:10 PM CDT
We’re dedicating today’s show to a special conversation about the expansion of liquefied natural gas.

Sea Change hosts Halle Parker and Carlyle Calhoun sit down with grassroots leaders from across the world to discuss the industry’s local and worldwide impacts.

Andy Gheorghiu, an independent campaigner from Germany; Hiroki Osada a development finance and environment campaigner for Friends of Earth Japan from Japan; and James Hiatt, founder of For A Better Bayou in Lake Charles, Louisiana, join the show to share more about their work and research on the LNG industry.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Ryan Vasquez. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez is the news director for WWNO and WRKF. He has a 17-year career in public broadcasting with stops at Alabama Public Radio and WUFT in Gainesville, Fla.
