How southern schools fared in NCAA March Madness; Subsistence agriculture thrives along the Gulf Coast

The University of Connecticut took home the NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament this week. South Carolina won the women’s championship. This year, twelve teams from the Gulf South made it to the so-called Big Dance, including the Grambling State men’s team and LSU’s women’s team.

Smaller schools in the region were eliminated right away, but getting a shot at the championship can still make a huge difference beyond the basketball court. Joseph King, reporter with the Gulf States Newsroom, explains why.

Festival season is upon New Orleans. That means music, food and lots of tourists. Last year, the city saw over 17.5 million visitors and the city projects tourism numbers this year to continue their steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What made New Orleans’ economy so tourist-heavy in the first place?

Laine Kaplan-Levenson, host of the podcast TriPod, took a look at that question back in 2016. We listen back to the episode today.

With today’s global supply chain, subsistence agriculture might seem like a thing of the past. That’s not entirely the case, according to Helen Regis, a cultural anthropologist at LSU and author of Bayou Harvest: Subsistence Practice in Coastal Louisiana.

Regis has spent years observing farming and food preparation along the Gulf Coast, where she’s gained insights into hunting, fishing, gardening, and more.

