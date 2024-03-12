Why Faubourg Brewing closed its NOLA plant; How gospel music inspired a famous jazz singer

Faubourg Brewing, formerly Dixie Beer, has deep roots in New Orleans. Its new owner, a private equity firm, announced last fall that they would scale back operations locally due to crime and utility costs.

The decision left a lot of employees and beer fans scratching their heads, including Drew Hawkins,

reporter at the Gulf States Newsroom. He recently published an investigation into the decision to close Faubourg for Antigravity Magazine and the Louisiana Illuminator. He joins Louisiana Considered to share his findings.

The PBS docuseries “Gospel” hosted by Harvard scholar, executive producer and writer Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes viewers on a journey that brings to life the rich history of Black spirituality through Sunday sermons and song. Gates talks with clergymen, scholars and singers about their connection to this African American art form of prayer and praise that also embraces elements of blues and jazz.

New Orleans is known around the globe as the cradle of jazz. We caught up with singer Charmaine Neville, daughter of the late Charles Neville of the famed Neville Brothers to find out how gospel music informed her musical career.

