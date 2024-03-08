La. lawmakers eye regular session start; NOLA library publishes collection by local writers

After a busy few months of special sessions on legislative redistricting and crime, it’s time for the regular season to begin. Molly Ryan, state politics reporter, previews the session and highlights bills to watch.

What comes to mind when you think of the word renewal? New beginnings? Recovery? Parenthood? Those were some of the responses from local writers who entered the New Orleans Public Library’s 2023 Summer Fun Adult Writing Contest. The library recently published a collection that features short stories and poems submitted for the contest, and it’s available now.

Rachel Bailey, head of adult programming at the New Orleans Public Library, and Shelby Goddard, a librarian, join us for more. They helped organize the contest and edited the anthology, titled “Renewed.”

Keeping with the theme of libraries, Karen Henderson, WRKF host, talks with Reginald Dwayne Betts, founder and director of Freedom Reads, an organization that aims to get millions of books into prisons, one 500-book Freedom Library at a time.

