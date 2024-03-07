© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Sat 3/2 5:20pm: Online streaming for WRKF is operating normally following an outage Saturday afternoon. Thank you for your patience.
Louisiana Considered

Mid-Barataria diversion stops construction; UNO archaeologists dig underneath St. Louis Cathedral

By Bob Pavlovich
Published March 7, 2024 at 12:06 PM CST
Ryan Gray, anthropology professor at the University of New Orleans, kneels in an active dig site inside St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans.
Ryan Gray
Ryan Gray, anthropology professor at the University of New Orleans, kneels in an active dig site inside St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans.

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with Stephanie Grace, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist. We discuss how the state’s new Republican supermajority functioned during the legislature’s recent special session on crime/ And we look ahead to the regular session which starts on March 11.

The loss of protective marsh along Louisiana’s coast continues. A $3 billion project to help slow things down broke ground last August. Halle Parker, coastal desk reporter, tells us how a lawsuit filed by Plaquemines Parish earlier this year against the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority has brought the effort, known as the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project, to a halt.

While the sounds of brass bands, card readings and drumming waft through New Orleans’ Jackson Square, University of New Orleans archaeology students are inside Saint Louis Cathedral excavating. Contractors discovered that the 1849 cathedral foundation wasn’t the only one there during a recent renovation.

Ryan Gray, anthropology professor and New Orleans urban historical archaeologist, shares more on the ongoing dig.

_____

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Today’s episode was produced by Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell. It was engineered by Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:00 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
Bob Pavlovich, a long-time fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
See stories by Bob Pavlovich