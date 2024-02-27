Helping more La. community college students complete 4-year programs; Study predicts dire wetland loss

On today’s Louisiana Considered, we take a deep look at the state’s community college transfer rates to 4-year institutions.

Louisiana lags behind the U.S. as a whole, according to new research from the Aspen Institute and the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. We dig into the data and discuss why it's hard for students to make the jump with Tania LaViolet, one of the report's authors.

Plus, we hear from Nancee Sorenson, chancellor of Louisiana State University Eunice. The college enrolls more than 4,000 full and part-time students. It also has the highest transfer rate among all two-year schools in the state.

And later, the Coastal Desk's Halle Parker chats with Torbjorn Tornquist, a geology professor at Tulane University, about a new study on dire wetland loss projections.

