Art exhibit explores Black hairstyles; archdiocese evades legal accountability for sexual abuse; DOJ investigates small-town police department

The small town of Lexington, Miss. has fewer than 10 police officers. That makes it one of the smallest to ever be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice. The investigation began after residents said police harassed them and violated their civil rights.

Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s Michael McEwen and the Gulf States Newsroom’s Kat Stromquist join us to share what they have learned while covering this story.

An exhibition at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center in Baton Rouge invites viewers to explore the journey of Black hair through the lens of contemporary art. The exhibit, “Protective Styles: Narratives on Black Hair within Contemporary Art,” includes works ranging from melancholy to celebratory created by artists from across the United States.

John Alleyne, artist and professor at Southern University, curated the exhibit. He joins us to discuss what’s on display and how attendees are reacting.

The New Orleans Catholic Archdiocese has spent years shielding itself from dozens of lawsuits pertaining to sexual abuse allegations. The Guardian’s Ramon Vargas and survivor Aaron Hebert join us to explain how the archdiocese is dodging accountability and what that means for victims.

