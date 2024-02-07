Branford Marsalis to head music center; creative aging writers workshop, nursing home Mardi Gras

Renowned saxophonist Branford Marsalis will soon head the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music. This is a homecoming for the musician, composer and educator, who is a member of the famed musical Marsalis family.

Marsalis joins us for more on how New Orleans influenced his early life and highlights the successes of the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music over its 12-year history and shares his visions for the future of the institution as its new artistic director.

Everybody has a story to tell, but not everyone has the confidence, training or even the right words to tell it.

That's where the Arts Council of Baton Rouge comes in. Their creative writing workshop encourages storytellers — specifically those 55 years old and up — to put pen to paper.

Pam Bordelon, participant, editor and facilitator tells us more about the workshop and the anthology of short stories recently published by participants.

Mardi Gras season is in full swing, and parades and balls aren’t always accessible to everyone, especially for those with disabilities and the elderly.

Thankfully, at St. Margaret's at Mercy nursing home in New Orleans, if you can’t go to the Mardi Gras, they bring the Mardi Gras to you.

Louisiana Considered producer Alana Schreiber attended the home’s annual Mardi Gras ball last year. Today, we give that story a second listen.

