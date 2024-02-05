Gulf South skips Summer EBT; Mardi Gras horse adoptions; cervical cancer prevention

Children in the Gulf South will miss out on a federal program that provides low-income families with extra cash for groceries over the summer. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller reports on why Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama opted out of the program. Then she looks at other programs addressing childhood hunger in the region.

Horses are a staple at Mardi Gras parades, but they don’t always have a place to go at the end of Carnival season. Thankfully, the Humane Society of Louisiana has a program to help these horses get adopted.

HSLA board member Rena Sweeney tells us more about adoption efforts and the importance of finding these animals a home.

Louisiana has one of the highest cervical cancer death rates in the country, with rates higher in predominantly African American communities in both urban and rural areas. Recently, a research team from the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center in New Orleans was awarded a $1.5 million grant to address barriers to cervical cancer prevention.

Dr. Michael Hagensee, principal investigator for the grant, tells us more about expanding care in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!