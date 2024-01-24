The government’s role in school choice; why some consider La.’s tax system to be ‘regressive’

The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, is a group of state legislators dedicated to conservative principles like limited government, free markets and federalism. One of the organization's main priorities is “school choice,” including allowing families to use public funds to pay for private schools.

Andrew Handel, director of ALEC’s education and workforce development task force, explains why he believes government funding should follow students even when they leave the public school system. Then, education reporter Aubri Juhasz joins us for more context, including the other side of the argument.

Louisiana has the 10th most regressive tax system in the nation, according to a national report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. That means lower-income residents spend a higher share of their income on taxes than people in higher income brackets.

Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project, breaks down Louisiana’s “outdated” tax codes and how they impact residents.

