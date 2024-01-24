© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Weds 1/17 4pm: WRKF's FM and HD signals are operating normally following a weather-related power reduction.
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

The government’s role in school choice; why some consider La.’s tax system to be ‘regressive’

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published January 24, 2024 at 4:14 PM CST
ALEC 2023 State Education Freedom guide
ALEC 2023 State Education Freedom guide

The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, is a group of state legislators dedicated to conservative principles like limited government, free markets and federalism. One of the organization's main priorities is “school choice,” including allowing families to use public funds to pay for private schools.

Andrew Handel, director of ALEC’s education and workforce development task force, explains why he believes government funding should follow students even when they leave the public school system. Then, education reporter Aubri Juhasz joins us for more context, including the other side of the argument.

Louisiana has the 10th most regressive tax system in the nation, according to a national report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. That means lower-income residents spend a higher share of their income on taxes than people in higher income brackets.

Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project, breaks down Louisiana’s “outdated” tax codes and how they impact residents.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:00 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber