Exploring the human-animal relationship through music; remembering La.’s first Black Lt. Gov.

Musician and composer Charlie Rauh recently completed a first-of-its-kind artist’s residency at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

Rauh spent a month observing practitioners and their animal patients at LSU last summer. The result is Theoria, a 13-track album released last month that explores the human-animal relationship.

Jeff Landry officially became Louisiana’s governor today, after his inauguration was pushed up to Sunday due to weather concerns. In light of the transition of power, we look back at the state’s political history and bring you the story of Louisiana’s — and the nation’s — first Black lieutenant governor.

Oscar Dunn became the first African American to be elected lieutenant governor of any state during Reconstruction in 1868. He served as acting governor on two separate occasions when then-Gov. Henry Clay Warmoth had to leave the state to recuperate from foot injuries.

Back in 2018, the TriPod team looked into the story of Oscar Dunn. At a time when our nation was tearing down old monuments of defamed political leaders, Laine Kaplan Levenson explored the monument that was supposed to be erected of Dunn in Louisiana in the late 1800s, but never came to be.

