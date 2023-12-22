La.’s political shift; court case on state air permits; LSUHS opens medical education center

Early next year, Louisiana will inaugurate an all-Republican slate of statewide officials — a significant shift from almost 20 years ago, when a Republican from the state had never won a U.S. Senate seat.

Politics reporter Molly Ryan explores the changes in the state’s political parties and how the current Democratic Party is in a period of reckoning.

Five Louisiana judges recently heard arguments in a case to decide the fate of state air permits for a $9.4 billion plastics complex proposed in St. James Parish. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and Formosa Plastics, the company behind the plant, hope to overturn a district court ruling that vacated the company’s air permits last year, siding with environmental advocates.

The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker tells us more about the case and when we can expect a ruling.

LSU Health Shreveport unveiled a new center for medical education. The $79 million facility is three years in the making and includes teaching spaces, an auditorium, a wellness center and innovative simulation technology.

Dean of the School of Medicine Dr. David Lewis tells us more about the new center and what he hopes it can accomplish.

