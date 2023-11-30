Latest issue of The Atlantic explores untold stories of the Reconstruction Era

An award-winning investigation by the LSU Cold Case Project dives into the 1972 shooting of Southern University students Denver Smith and Leonard Brown by law enforcement on campus. The story is now told in a new podcast, “Bitter Jaguar.”

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins wrote and produced the series and he’s hosting a public listening event this Friday on LSU’s campus. He joins us to discuss the series and the event.

The December issue of The Atlantic is all about the Reconstruction Era – the time period after the Civil War and before Jim Crow laws took over, when Black life flourished in the South. Here in Louisiana, Black-owed businesses prospered, multiple people of color were elected to the state Legislature and educational opportunities were readily available.

Vann Newkirk is a senior editor at The Atlantic who contributed to the special edition, “To Reconstruct the Nation.” He hosted the “Floodlines” podcast about Hurricane Katrina in 2020. He joins us to talk about the untold stories of Reconstruction, and their lasting impacts.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!