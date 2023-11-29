Half of NOLA sidewalks not ADA compliant; updates on the Bogalusa Heart Study, La. wind industry

Three New Orleans residents sued the city in 2021, alleging that the city had failed to ensure wheelchair accessible sidewalks – which, they said, violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. While the city later agreed to a settlement that required it to install ramps and curb cuts on hundreds of street corners, the city’s own data revealed that less than half of the intersections identified for accessibility are compliant with standards set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Drew Costley has been reporting this story for Verite News. He joins us to discuss the causes of the slowdown – and how residents are responding.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Bogalusa Heart Study. Started in 1972, this study looks at the impact of vascular and metabolic changes on health throughout the lifespan. And, it's one of the longest ongoing health studies of a biracial, semi-rural Southern community.

Back in January, Dr. Lydia Bazzano, who directs the Tulane Center for Lifespan Epidemiology Research, joined us to discuss what researchers have learned from the half-century of research. Today she joins us for an update on some new projects in the study that examine the connection between the heart and the brain.

Earlier this year, Louisiana opened up part of its coast to offshore wind farms. But the effort to encourage companies to establish wind farms in the state wasn’t very successful. Only two companies threw their hats in the ring during the first round of bids.

But according to a new report by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center,at the, the state’s offshore wind industry still has plenty of growth potential.

Simone Maloz, campaign director for Restore the Mississippi River Delta – the organization that commissioned the report, joins us to explain.

