© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
11/6, 2:40 pm: WRKF's main transmitter is back online at reduced power. FM and HD channels may be affected at the edge of the signal range. Thank you for your patience as we work to fix the issues. Online streaming remains unaffected.
Louisiana Considered

Meet the candidates running for state treasurer; latest on Capitol Lakes decontamination efforts

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST
Baton Rouge Capitol Lakes
Aubry Procell
/
WRKF
Baton Rouge Capitol Lakes

Louisiana officials have known for decades that the lakes near the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge contain toxic chemicals. Now, the EPA has gotten involved in the cleanup efforts.

Mark Schleifstein is an environmental reporter who has been covering the story for The Advocate in Baton Rouge. He joins us for more on the companies the EPA has deemed responsible for decontaminating the lakes – and what will happen if they don’t comply.

Jeff Landry may have won the governorship outright, but there are still plenty of races left for Louisianans to decide in the general election.

Between now and the November 18th election, we'll bring you conversations with the candidates running for office in the state’s executive branch. Today, we hear from the candidates running for state treasurer: Republican John Fleming and Democrat Dustin Granger.Fleming is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, who most recently served as deputy chief of staff under President Donald Trump, while Graner is a small business owner and financial adviser. They both discuss their careers before politics, their economic priorities and Louisiana’s dependence on oil and gas.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber