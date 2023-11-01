Formerly incarcerated people share their stories in new exhibit; history of pig roasts in Louisiana

Our region is dotted with ghost towns - places that were once full of culture and community and now barely inhabited. Sometimes the change comes from environmental shifts, but sometimes the causes are man-made.

In the next part of the series “Place, Erased,” the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins brings us to a Louisiana town where Black residents are feeling as though they must leave, because of toxic pollution from nearby petrochemical plants. But these residents are still fighting for the remains of their displaced town.

Just a few weeks ago, we brought you a conversation about deaths behind bars. Today, we’re discussing the opposite: Life beyond bars.

At least, that’s the title of a new photovoice exhibit that delves into the lives of formerly incarcerated people, in their own voices. The exhibit, which was created with the Formerly Incarcerated Transitions Clinic, opens today at Southern University in New Orleans.

Dr. Anjali Niyogi, a professor at Tulane University and director of the FIT Clinic, and Desiree’ Morrison, a participant in the project, tell us more about the exhibit and the message they hope it sends.

It’s officially November, a time when harvest-centric events celebrate Louisianans’ love of food.

What better time to talk about pigs – a source of food integral to Louisiana’s traditions? For centuries, pig roasts have been a way for Louisiana communities to ensure an animal was used in its entirety – and that a whole community would be fed. From boudin to barbeque, pork has been part of culinary traditions passed through the generations across the state.

Jessica B. Harris, author of “High on the Hog: A Culinary Journey from Africa to America”tells us more about the history of pig roasts and pork-eating in Louisiana.

