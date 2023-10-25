The NOLA native who almost became first Black pitcher in the Major Leagues: climate impacts on rice

Rice is one of the most valuable crops grown in Louisiana. It regularly makes the list of our top five crops grown and exported each year, but some are concerned a warming climate may have an adverse effect on yields.

Prasanta Subudhi, professor at LSU’s School of Plant, Environmental and Soil Sciences, tells us about research into the potential impacts of climate change on rice, and ways to make the crop more sustainable.

Last night, the Arizona Diamondbacks punched their ticket to the 2023 World Series where they will face off against the Texas Rangers. And with games beginning tomorrow night, we wanted to take this time to look back into baseball history in New Orleans.

While the city doesn’t have a team today, New Orleans was once a baseball bastion. Not only were there minor league teams like the Zephyrs and the Baby Cakes, but years earlier, Negro League teams like the New Orleans Black Pelicans, Crescent City Stars and Armstrong Secret Nine captivated the city.

But even those familiar with New Orleans’ baseball history might not know the name of native son Johnny Wright, a Black baseball player who signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers shortly after Jackie Robinson, and almost became the first Black pitcher in the Major Leagues.

Managing producer Alana Schreiber spoke with Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, about Johnny Wright, his often-overlooked story and how his legacy is honored today.

