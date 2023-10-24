‘Super fog’ results in deadly car pileup; AI in LSU classrooms; ‘Theatre of Blood’ comes to NOLA

If you stepped outside in New Orleans yesterday morning, you likely noticed a thick fog cascading over the city. But in addition to being unpleasant and foul-smelling, the fog is also dangerous, and led to a multi-car pileup on Interstate 55 that killedat least 7 people and injured at least 25.

Alex Lubben, a reporter for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate, joins us to talk about what caused the fog — and its impacts.

Across the country, educators are bracing for artificial intelligence in classrooms. While some are concerned that AI might enable students to cheat or slack on their work, others are excited about the educational opportunities the new technology might bring.

Louisiana State University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences is aiming to offer AI-engaged courses as early as next semester. Susan Weinstein, chair of the university’s English department, and Rachel Howatt, a professor in the department, tell us how they plan to use AI in their classrooms this spring.

“Theatre of Blood,” a British cult horror film, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a Halloween screening at the Prytania Theatre in New Orleans. Michael J. Lewis, the composer who scored the film, will be in attendance, performing some of his works at the event. He joins us to talk about the legacy of the horror movie — and how it will be celebrated 50 years after its release.

