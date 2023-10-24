© 2023
Louisiana Considered

‘Super fog’ results in deadly car pileup; AI in LSU classrooms; ‘Theatre of Blood’ comes to NOLA

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT
In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle pileup on I-55 in Manchac, La. on Oct. 23, 2023. A “superfog” of smoke from south Louisiana marsh fires and dense morning fog caused multiple traffic crashes involving scores of cars.
1 of 2  — Fog Smoke Louisiana
In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle pileup on I-55 in Manchac, La. on Oct. 23, 2023. A “superfog” of smoke from south Louisiana marsh fires and dense morning fog caused multiple traffic crashes involving scores of cars.
Gerald Herbert / AP
“Theatre of Blood” coming to the Prytania Theatre
2 of 2  — Final V_ Michael.jpg
“Theatre of Blood” coming to the Prytania Theatre
Courtesy of Michael J. Lewis

If you stepped outside in New Orleans yesterday morning, you likely noticed a thick fog cascading over the city. But in addition to being unpleasant and foul-smelling, the fog is also dangerous, and led to a multi-car pileup on Interstate 55 that killedat least 7 people and injured at least 25.

Alex Lubben, a reporter for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate, joins us to talk about what caused the fog — and its impacts.

Across the country, educators are bracing for artificial intelligence in classrooms. While some are concerned that AI might enable students to cheat or slack on their work, others are excited about the educational opportunities the new technology might bring.

Louisiana State University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences is aiming to offer AI-engaged courses as early as next semester. Susan Weinstein, chair of the university’s English department, and Rachel Howatt, a professor in the department, tell us how they plan to use AI in their classrooms this spring.

“Theatre of Blood,” a British cult horror film, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a Halloween screening at the Prytania Theatre in New Orleans. Michael J. Lewis, the composer who scored the film, will be in attendance, performing some of his works at the event. He joins us to talk about the legacy of the horror movie — and how it will be celebrated 50 years after its release.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

Louisiana Considered
Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
