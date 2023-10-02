La.’s wind industry faces hurdles; hunger-free college campuses; how the govt. avoided a shutdown

The federal government narrowly avoided a shutdown this weekend after a resolution passed to keep agencies open until Nov. 17. While some members of Congress celebrated it as a victory, another potential shutdown still looms large.

Mark Ballard, with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate, tells us how a federal government shutdown would impact Louisianans.

In August, the Biden administration opened the first-ever wind lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico, allowing companies to bid for the rights to put turbines off the coast of southwest Louisiana and east Texas. Despite excitement leading up to the lease sale, it only attracted two bidders, leaving an uncertain future for the state’s brand new industry.To learn more about the sale, why there weren’t more bidders and what happens next, we are joined by Jenny Netherton, Louisiana program manager for the Southeastern Wind Coalition, and Helen Rose Patterson, senior campaign manager for the National Wildlife Federation’s Offshore Wind Energy program.

Approximately 29% of students at four-year colleges and 38% at two-year schools in the U.S. experience food insecurity, according to a 2020 study. In response, the Louisiana Board of Regents approved hunger-free campus designations for 31 public and four private higher education institutions across the state.

Susannah Craig, the board’s deputy commissioner for strategic planning and student success and senior policy analyst Lupe Lamadrid join us to share what these designations mean for the fight against student hunger.

