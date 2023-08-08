New art exhibit explores New Orleans’ musical icons during Jim Crow era

Last week, a nonpartisan science news nonprofit called Climate Central released new modeling showing that a huge swath of New Orleans residents live in areas where the temperature is hotter due to their surroundings. The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker tells us why an urban environment can increase temperatures and how New Orleans is addressing this issue.

New Orleans multidisciplinary artist José Torres-Tama is gearing up for his latest project, a series of portraits of New Orleans musical icons during the Jim Crow era. The Ecuadorian native is known for his performances and poetry, often highlighting social justice issues. He joins us for more on this latest exhibit, “The Color of Music.”

Perhaps no playwright is more synonymous with New Orleans than Tennessee Williams. Now, the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company is extending their run of the dramatist’s 1959 play, “Sweet Bird of Youth” at the Marigny Opera House. Director Doug Spearman tells us more about what to expect at this production.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

