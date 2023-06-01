LSU Museum exhibits resourcefulness, creativity of pioneering Southern artist, Thornton Dial

In late March, the LSU Museum of Art opened a new exhibition celebrating the works of Alabama-based artist Thornton Dial. The exhibit, I, Too, Am Thornton Dial, walks viewers through the long life of the artist, whose installations combine found objects – everything from metal and wood to toys and clothes – to convey messages about the civil rights movement and Black life in the Deep South.

Earlier this month, Dial’s son and fellow artist Richard came to the gallery alongside other family members for a panel discussion about his father’s creativity, resourcefulness and contributions to the art community. Richard, along with exhibit curator and fellow Alabama-native Paul Barrett, join us for more.

But first, it’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics with The Times Picayune’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. We learn more about the Republican state senator who recently blocked a ban on healthcare for transgender youth, and hear about new legislation that would allow residents to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

