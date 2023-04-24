© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Louisiana Considered No Border
Louisiana Considered

New memorial in Colfax, Louisiana tells the true story of a 150 years-old massacre

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published April 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT
Colfax.png
Courtesy of the Colfax Memorial Organization
Rev. Avery Hamilton (left) and Dean Avery stand with new memorial for the victims for the Colfax Massacre of 1837

On April 13 1837, a mob of armed white men attacked the courthouse in Colfax, Louisiana, where a group of Black men had gathered to protect their right to vote, killing 80 or more people. This story was largely lost to history, but recently, the Colfax Memorial Organization unveiled a new memorial that recognizes the truth of this event.

Rev. Avery Hamilton, the great-great-great grandson of Jesse McKinney – the first man killed in the massacre – and Dean Woods, the great-grandson of Bedford Woods, who participated in the massacre, came together to bring this new memorial to life. They join us today for more on this new marker and their organization’s mission to support educational opportunities for Black youth in Colfax.

The 37th annual Festival International de Louisiane begins this Wednesday and runs through Sunday April 30. It’s a five-day family-friendly cultural celebration that brings musicians, artists, and cuisine from around the world to downtown Lafayette.

Festival marketing director Carly Viator tells us what’s on deck for this year’s event.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber