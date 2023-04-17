A look at efforts to clean up the streets and protect the waterways in Louisiana

It’s Love the Boot Week in Louisiana, the state’s largest litter cleanup and beautification initiative. It’s one of several new efforts to ensure the sportsman’s paradise is known for its beauty and not its trash. We hear more from Keep Louisiana Beautiful Executive Director Susan Russell and look back on a story about volunteers cleaning up Baton Rouge on their own time — and their own dime.

While efforts to cleanup the streets are underway, the same can’t quite be said for our waterways. Last week, a coalition of twelve environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency, alleging that the Biden administration is in violation of the Clean Water Act because it has failed to crack down on water pollution and protect against contamination.

Jen Duggan, deputy director of the Environmental Integrity Project, which has been investigating how refineries discharge waste into waterways, tells us more.

