A fresh interpretation of the classic opera ‘Madame Butterfly,’ celebrates AAPI community

Earlier this year, New Orleans Superintendent Avis Williams announced that the last operating school in the French Quarter, Homer Plessy Community School, would relocate. However, after facing significant backlash, Williams put a pause on this decision.

Marie Fazio, education reporter for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate, tells us where we go from here.

The New Orleans Opera Association is closing out its season with a production of Puccini's Madame Butterfly. But in this version, the story will focus on the point of view of a young Japanese girl with new Asian American and Pacific Islander themes. Director Aria Umezawa tells us about this fresh interpretation of a classic work.

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company is presenting the playwright’s Tony-nominated play, Night of the Iguana. Director Augustin Correro tells us more about highlighting Williams' work in New Orleans – the city he called his “spiritual home.”

