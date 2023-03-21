© 2023
3/14: WRKF's HD radio signals are operating normally following a brief interruption for regular maintenance on Monday.
Louisiana Considered

A fresh interpretation of the classic opera ‘Madame Butterfly,’ celebrates AAPI community

By Diane Mack,
Alana Schreiber
Published March 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT
Cast shot from Puccini's Madame Butterfly
JANET WILSON / New Orleans Opera Association
Scene from Night of the Iguana, Lauren Wells as Maxine and Jake Wynne-Wilson as Rev. Shannon
JAMES KELLEY

Earlier this year, New Orleans Superintendent Avis Williams announced that the last operating school in the French Quarter, Homer Plessy Community School, would relocate. However, after facing significant backlash, Williams put a pause on this decision.

Marie Fazio, education reporter for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate, tells us where we go from here.

The New Orleans Opera Association is closing out its season with a production of Puccini's Madame Butterfly. But in this version, the story will focus on the point of view of a young Japanese girl with new Asian American and Pacific Islander themes. Director Aria Umezawa tells us about this fresh interpretation of a classic work.

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company is presenting the playwright’s Tony-nominated play, Night of the Iguana. Director Augustin Correro tells us more about highlighting Williams' work in New Orleans – the city he called his “spiritual home.”

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

