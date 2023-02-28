Drink L’Chaim to Life! Fiddler on the Roof opens tonight at the Saenger Theatre

Fiddler on the Roof is coming to the Saenger! The Tony-award winning musical about a Jewish community toeing the line of tradition and cultural change – while the threat of Russian invasion looms in the background – opens tonight, February 28, in New Orleans.

Andrew Hendrick, who plays Lazar Wolf, tells us more about this upcoming performance, and why this story remains relevant today.

Next week, the 2023 Danny Barker Banjo & Guitar Festival kicks off a 6-day run across several New Orleans venues. Acclaimed guitarist and founder Detroit Brooks and renowned traditional jazz banjoist Seva Venet tell us more about the life of acclaimed jazz icon Danny Barker and what viewers can expect at the concert series.

But first, every few months, a team of attorneys and advocates visit detention centers in Louisiana to guide immigrants through the asylum process. This work is grueling and deeply personal. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Bobbi-Jeanne Misick rode along on one of these trips and brings us one lawyer’s story.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!