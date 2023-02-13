In new collection of African American poetry and texts, LSU libraries connect families to ancestors

After years of trying to track down their grandfather's publications, two cousins from Maryland finally found what they were looking for at LSU Libraries. They not only discovered a signed, first edition copy of their grandfather’s book of poetry, but even found a broadside of his poem, “Sleep On!” But this is just one example of how LSU Libraries connect families with their ancestors.

The cousins, Sharon Young and Renee Anderson, along with the LSU Libraries curator of books John Miles, tell us more about the real world impact of the LSU library system.

According to new data from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the capitol region has recovered the number of jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and then some. Andrew Fitzgerald, the chamber’s senior vice president of business intelligence, tells us what this means for the city’s economy.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

