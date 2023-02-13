© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2/9 11am: WRKF's HD signals are off the air and WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power to accommodate tower work. This may affect some listeners.
Our online streams remain unaffected. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Louisiana Considered No Border
Louisiana Considered

In new collection of African American poetry and texts, LSU libraries connect families to ancestors

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published February 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST
sleep on.png
Courtesy of LSU Libraries Wyatt Houston Day Collection of Poetry by African Americans
/
Broadside of the poem, “Sleep On!” by Harry Wilson Patterson

After years of trying to track down their grandfather's publications, two cousins from Maryland finally found what they were looking for at LSU Libraries. They not only discovered a signed, first edition copy of their grandfather’s book of poetry, but even found a broadside of his poem, “Sleep On!” But this is just one example of how LSU Libraries connect families with their ancestors.

The cousins, Sharon Young and Renee Anderson, along with the LSU Libraries curator of books John Miles, tell us more about the real world impact of the LSU library system.

According to new data from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the capitol region has recovered the number of jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and then some. Andrew Fitzgerald, the chamber’s senior vice president of business intelligence, tells us what this means for the city’s economy.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber