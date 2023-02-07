New Orleans jazz meets worship and spiritualism at 29th Annual Jazz Service

In the days since abortion became heavily restricted or illegal, pregnancy resource centers have been getting more financial support in states like Mississippi. These places aren’t substitutes for health care, but in some maternity care deserts, they’re one of the last remaining options for pregnant people. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller takes us inside one of these centers and introduces us to the unlikely person at the helm.

A high energy evening is in store for theater goers as Tina - The Tina Turner Musical opens at the Saenger Theatre tonight! Roz White, who stars as Zelma Bullock, Turner’s mother, tells us more about this tribute to the Queen of Rock n’ Roll.

Renowned New Orleans clarinetist Dr. Michael White and the Original Liberty Jazz Band are gearing up for the 29th Annual Jazz Service presented by St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church. This one-of-a-kind worship service presents a festival of hymns and spirituals in the New Orleans style of jazz. Dr. Michael White joins us with all the details.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!