The Little Book of King Cake brings the story of the iconic carnival dessert to kids

By Patrick Madden,
Alana Schreiber
Published January 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST
Lil book king cake.png
Illustrations by Aileen Bennett
/
Courtesy of Matt Haines
A page from The Little Book of King Cake by Matt Haines

In the last few years New Orleans has seen an explosion in the variety of king cakes one can buy. From Dong Phuong’s Vietnamese style of the desert, to Norma’s Sweets Bakery’s Cuban approach with a guava filling, King Cakes are increasingly taking on new cultural identities. Last weekend, Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber visited The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience and spoke with New Orleanian and baker Serena Deutch, to learn about a new kind of king cake with a Jewish spin.

And while we’re on the subject of king cakes, just recently New Orleans author Matt Haines released a new book, The Little Book of King Cake. Back in 2021 he published The Big Book of King Cake, a coffee table book detailing the origin story behind this carnival dessert. He joins us for more on how his original book led to his new one for children.

But first, it’s been a busy week in politics, and that means it’s time to catch up with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today we discuss potential candidates for the Louisiana 2023 governor’s race.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

Louisiana Considered
Patrick Madden
Patrick is the Regional News Director for the news collaboration between WRKF Baton Rouge and WWNO New Orleans.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
