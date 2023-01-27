The Little Book of King Cake brings the story of the iconic carnival dessert to kids

In the last few years New Orleans has seen an explosion in the variety of king cakes one can buy. From Dong Phuong’s Vietnamese style of the desert, to Norma’s Sweets Bakery’s Cuban approach with a guava filling, King Cakes are increasingly taking on new cultural identities. Last weekend, Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber visited The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience and spoke with New Orleanian and baker Serena Deutch, to learn about a new kind of king cake with a Jewish spin.

And while we’re on the subject of king cakes, just recently New Orleans author Matt Haines released a new book, The Little Book of King Cake. Back in 2021 he published The Big Book of King Cake, a coffee table book detailing the origin story behind this carnival dessert. He joins us for more on how his original book led to his new one for children.

But first, it’s been a busy week in politics, and that means it’s time to catch up with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today we discuss potential candidates for the Louisiana 2023 governor’s race.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!