Set in Baton Rouge, new National Treasure TV show unearths Louisiana history

Last month, Disney Plus premiered National Treasure: Edge of History. This TV Show brings the national treasure story back to life after a 15-year hiatus and was written and produced by the same team behind the original franchise. But unlike the original two movies, this series was filmed and takes place in Baton Rouge.

Cormac and Marianne Wibberly, the husband and wife screenwriting duo behind the series, join us for more on how this new show celebrates Baton Rouge culture and history.

Thousands of incarcerated people in the US have fought to prove their innocence and won. But in some cases, the fight to get released from prison marks the start of another fight: the push for financial compensation for the years spent behind bars. NPR’s Ari Shapiro brings us the story of two Louisianans trying to rebuild their lives after their exonerations.

