Remembering P.B.S. Pinchback, Louisiana’s – and the nation’s – first Black governor

In December of 1872, Pickney Benton Stewart Pinchback, otherwise known as PBS Pinchback, became governor of Louisiana. He was the first African American to become governor of any US state.

To learn more about Pinchback’s life and legacy 150 years after his reign, Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber spoke with Joseph Dawson, Professor Emeritus of History Texas A & M University. He is the editor of the book The Louisiana Governors: From Iberville to Edwards.

November saw the debut of the new documentary Hollow Tree, which follows three Louisiana teenagers trying to navigate a changing climate affecting their homelands. The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker spoke with the documentary’s young stars as well as the film’s director Kira Ackerman.

Before Roe v. Wade was overturned earlier this year, organizers and lawmakers raised concerns about what abortion restrictions would mean for states where maternal outcomes were already bad. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller digs into a new report on the reality of reproductive care in abortion-restrictive states.

