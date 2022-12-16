Katrina rebuilding program prioritized the wealthy over the poorest residents, ProPublica reports

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Here's what it featured:

For years, low-income residents of New Orleans have said the Road Home program – a federal rebuilding effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina – paid them less to rebuild their homes compared to wealthier residents. Now, there’s new data to back that up.

Investigative reporter David Hammer of WWL-TV and Jeff Adelson from The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate join us to dig into their investigation into the program’s shortcomings for ProPublica. The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace also joins in on this conversation.

The story of the 1955 murder of Emmett Till and the activism of his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, have gained renewed interest thanks to a recent TV miniseries and a Hollywood film. Now, a new traveling exhibit — currently on display in Birmingham— is going deeper. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Taylor Washington reports how the exhibit is aiming to inspire local change.

