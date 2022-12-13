This year’s LUNA Fête will celebrate New Orleans history of costumes and craftsmanship

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Here's what it featured:

A few years ago, Alabama's Department of Archives and History found thousands of objects from Native American graves in its collection. It also found over one hundred sets of ancestral remains. Now, the institution is working with tribal nations to give them back. For the Gulf States Newsroom, WBHM’s Kyra Miles reports on this complicated process.

LUNA Fête, New Orleans Annual Festival of Light, Art and Technology kicks off this week. Arts New Orleans CEO Joycelyn Reynolds tells us how this year’s event will celebrate the city’s history of costumes and craftsmanship with a special tribute to Mardi Gras Indians.

‘Tis the season for holiday concerts! And this week The Historic New Orleans Collection is hosting La Noche Buena: Spanish Christmas Music of the New World. Alfred Lemmon, head of the Williams Research Center at The HNOC joins us with details.

