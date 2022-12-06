LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland gets Grammy nomination for collaboration with musician Sean Ardoin

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Here's what it featured:

Last week, the New Orleans City Council approved a nearly $1.5 billion budget for 2023. New Orleans Metro Reporter Carly Berlin tells us about budget priorities for the new year - especially when it comes to housing and transportation.

The New Orleans Museum of Art presents, “Called to the Camera,” an exhibition focusing on Black American studio photographers and their impact on the medium from the 19th Century to present day. Curator Dr. Brian Piper tells us more about the more than 150 photographs on display in the exhibit.

LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles Kreole Rock and Soul musician Sean Ardoin are in the running for a Grammy in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category. Ardoin joins us along with Hank and John, two LSU students in the marching band, for more on their historic collaboration on the album, Full Circle.

