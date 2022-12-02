© 2022
In its 49th year, the Bayou Classic celebrated HBCU pride in New Orleans

Published December 2, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST
Battle of the bands at the 49th annual Bayou Classic
Carlton Hamlin / Grambling State University
DIAGEO Presents Presidents from Grambling State University and Southern University Each with $250,000 to Create Permanent Endowment Funds During the 49th Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans. (L-R: President of DIAGEO North America Supply, Perry Jones; President Rick Gallot of Grambling State University; President Dennis Shields from Southern University; Head of Community Engagement and Partnerships at DIAGEO, Dr. Danielle Robinson; Head of Diverse Investments DIAGEO - Pronghorn, Malcolm Ellis )
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Here's what it featured:

The 49th annual Bayou Classic, which wrapped last weekend at the Superdome is more than a football game - it’s a celebration of the history and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. To learn more, WWNO’s Alana Schreiber spoke with Dennis Shields, President Chancellor of Southern University, and Rick Gallot, President of Grambling University, and Dr. Danielle Robinson Head of Community Engagement and Partnerships at DIAGEO, the event’s corporate sponsor.

And, French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in New Orleans today where he will check out all the Crescent City’s greatest offerings while promoting the France-Louisiana relationship. WWNO’s New Orleans reporter Carly Berlin tells us more about Macron’s agenda, and Kezia Setyawan reports live from the scene.

But first, it’s Friday and that means it’s time to talk politics. The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, joins us to discuss the 2023 Louisiana governor’s race and the increasingly tense relationship between New Orleans Mayor Cantrell and the city council.

Patrick is the Regional News Director for the news collaboration between WRKF Baton Rouge and WWNO New Orleans.
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered.
