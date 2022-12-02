In its 49th year, the Bayou Classic celebrated HBCU pride in New Orleans

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Here's what it featured:

The 49th annual Bayou Classic, which wrapped last weekend at the Superdome is more than a football game - it’s a celebration of the history and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. To learn more, WWNO’s Alana Schreiber spoke with Dennis Shields, President Chancellor of Southern University, and Rick Gallot, President of Grambling University, and Dr. Danielle Robinson Head of Community Engagement and Partnerships at DIAGEO, the event’s corporate sponsor.

And, French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in New Orleans today where he will check out all the Crescent City’s greatest offerings while promoting the France-Louisiana relationship. WWNO’s New Orleans reporter Carly Berlin tells us more about Macron’s agenda, and Kezia Setyawan reports live from the scene.

But first, it’s Friday and that means it’s time to talk politics. The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, joins us to discuss the 2023 Louisiana governor’s race and the increasingly tense relationship between New Orleans Mayor Cantrell and the city council.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!