What's the role of men post-Roe? This provocatively-titled book has some suggestions

Published November 3, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
abortion protest halle parker.jfif
Halle Parker
/
WRKF
Hundreds in New Orleans met in Lafayette Square and marched to City Hall to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.

The midterm elections are coming up, and across the county, abortion feels like a central voting issue. But while many of the most visible pro-choice voices come from women, some are beginning to offer ideas for the role of men in reproductive health.

Gabrielle Blair, award-winning creator of the Design Mom blog, tells us about her new book, Ejaculate Responsibly. We learn how this provocatively-titled series of arguments offers some ideas for male accountability in preventing unwanted pregnancies. Then, WWNO’s Public health reporter Rosemary Westwood joins us for more on the state of abortion access in Louisiana.

ejr.jpg
Courtesy of Gabrielle Blair
Ejaculate Responsibly by Gabrielle Blair

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has returned to New Orleans to serve as WWNO's local host for All Things Considered, a post he held here pre-Katrina.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered.
