What's the role of men post-Roe? This provocatively-titled book has some suggestions

The midterm elections are coming up, and across the county, abortion feels like a central voting issue. But while many of the most visible pro-choice voices come from women, some are beginning to offer ideas for the role of men in reproductive health.

Gabrielle Blair, award-winning creator of the Design Mom blog, tells us about her new book, Ejaculate Responsibly. We learn how this provocatively-titled series of arguments offers some ideas for male accountability in preventing unwanted pregnancies. Then, WWNO’s Public health reporter Rosemary Westwood joins us for more on the state of abortion access in Louisiana.

Courtesy of Gabrielle Blair Ejaculate Responsibly by Gabrielle Blair

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

