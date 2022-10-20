© 2022
How Louisiana’s lumber trade and pine products industry fared during the pandemic

Published October 20, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT
kyle.png
Kyle Strobel

Fall is officially upon us, and as the leaves start to change colors we decided to take a look at Louisiana’s forests and the industries behind them. Eric Gee, Executive Director of the Southern Forest Product Association, tells us about Louisiana’s pine products and the lumber trade.

But first, the New Orleans Pelicans started their season last night in Brooklyn, and leading them to victory was a familiar face: Zion Williamson. Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreier spoke with Pelicans reporter for the New Orleans Advocate, Christian Clark, about Williamson’s return and what the rest of the basketball season may have in store.

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has returned to New Orleans to serve as WWNO’s local host for All Things Considered, a post he held here pre-Katrina. Besides radio, Karl has had a long theatrical career too; read on to learn all about our talented and versatile announcer!
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
