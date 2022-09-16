From Ruby Bridges' new children's book to library culture passes, here's the latest in book news

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, it’s all about bikes and books! We hear why the New Orleans City Council is ordering the removal of some protected bike lanes in Algiers, and we learn about all the exciting benefits of signing up for a NOLA public library card. Plus, the Advocate’s Stephanie Grace gives us an update on the week’s top political stories. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

It’s been a busy week in Louisiana politics, so the Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to break it all down. We hear updates on Attorney General Jeff Landry’s bid for governor and learn why the state’s bond commission recently approved a hefty new grant for the Sewage & Water Board.

In 2019, New Orleans officials pledged to make the city safer for cyclists after nine cyclists were hit by a motorist and two died during Mardi Gras. But three years later, New Orleans City Council is now ordering the removal of some protected bike lanes in Algiers.

WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin tells us what bike safety advocates had to say before the City Council convened, and how they’re feeling after the vote.

Ruby Bridges, who integrated a New Orleans public elementary school 62 years ago, was thrust into the role of a civil rights activist at the age of 6. In her new children’s book, I Am Ruby Bridges, she retells her story through her childhood eyes. She spoke about the book with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly.

And if you’re interested in getting your hands on Ruby Bridges’ new book, the good news is that September is Library Card Sign Up Month. Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber spoke with NOLA Public Libraries Head of Outreach, Aimé Lohmeyer, to learn more about the library’s events, programs and prizes.

