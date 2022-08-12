© 2021
How one bar in Acadiana is keeping Cajun French music, language and culture alive

Published August 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT
FL.png
Annona Balfa
/
Fred’s Lounge, Mamou, Louisiana

On Louisiana Considered, we take a trip to Fred’s Lounge, a world-famous bar that offers visitors music, dancing, and a Cajun French radio broadcast. We also learn why many doctors in states with new abortion restrictions are worried about their own careers, and hear updates on public education alternatives in Louisiana. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

Back in April, Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber spoke with Mark Layne, general manager at KVPI Radio Station in Ville Platte, about the station’s long history of promoting Cajun French language and culture on the airwaves. And one of their most popular programs is a weekly live broadcast from the world-famous bar, Fred’s Lounge.

NPR’s John Burnett paid a visit to Fred’s Lounge to learn why everyone from loyal locals to French tourists make the trip to dance, drink, and celebrate Cajun French culture.

But first, we hear about fear and confusion inside some hospitals as doctors try to give the best medical care while staying within the bounds of new abortion restrictions. That is especially true right here in Louisiana. As our reproductive healthcare reporter Rosemary Westwood reports, doctors say a new abortion ban could put their patients and themselves at risk.

And, we discuss the growing number of states that are setting up state-funded Education Savings Accounts to give more students education opportunities outside of public schools. This year, Louisiana would have joined them if not for a pair of vetoes by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Capitol Access reporter Paul Braun and our former education reporter Aubri Juhasz discuss the significance – and possible future – of this debate in Louisiana.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

